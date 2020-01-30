M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $4.42 Million Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.49. The company had a trading volume of 408,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.23. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

