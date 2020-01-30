M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Columbia Sportswear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock remained flat at $$94.78 on Thursday. 32,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,683. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 113,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $10,246,344.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,871,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,388,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

