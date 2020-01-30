M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCAU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth about $1,137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Shares of FCAU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,096. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

