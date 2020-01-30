M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $7.27 Million Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $200.50. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $214.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

