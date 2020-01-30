M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 123.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,484. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.31.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.