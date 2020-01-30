M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $7.64 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $53.45. 10,200,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,650,548. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

