M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $8 Million Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 173,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 5.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 22.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in BCE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.27. 27,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,968. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

