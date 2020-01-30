M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.38. 47,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,894. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

