M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,867,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,636,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Cisco Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 313,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

