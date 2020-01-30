M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of News at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in News by 636.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in News by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,713,000 after buying an additional 1,644,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 1,014.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 984,366 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $11,306,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in News by 557.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 746,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 633,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corp has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

