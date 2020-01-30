M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Telephone & Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after acquiring an additional 227,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 207,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 98,132 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

TDS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,935. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $37.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

