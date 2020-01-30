M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 236,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,832. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

