M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $143.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,566. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.49 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

