M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $142.16. The company had a trading volume of 98,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,466. The firm has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $19,835,347.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,961,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

