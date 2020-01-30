M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,876 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of IPG Photonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 854.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IPGP. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.18.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.65. 5,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,002. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.17. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average of $136.08.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

