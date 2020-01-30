M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 28,083 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,083 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,131,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

CTXS stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.26. 8,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,869. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

