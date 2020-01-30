M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 52,932 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

ATO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $116.35. 73,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,177. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

