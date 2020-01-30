M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,882 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.58 and its 200 day moving average is $306.32. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.