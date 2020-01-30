M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.13 Million Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 532,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 312.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CNSL. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 9,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,768. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.