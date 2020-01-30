M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.83 Million Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Weis Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

WMK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.07.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $876.22 million during the quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

