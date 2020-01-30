M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.07 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,880. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

