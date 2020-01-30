M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.49 Million Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 399,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,671,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CNHI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 18,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,289. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

