M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $18,639,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMG. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

