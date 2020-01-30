M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cenovus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,282,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 163,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

