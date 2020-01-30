M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $154,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

KLAC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $171.49. The company had a trading volume of 38,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,542. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.