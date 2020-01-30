M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,162 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.21. 1,031,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,326. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

