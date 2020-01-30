MicroBitcoin Trading Down 10.5% This Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $3,860.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

