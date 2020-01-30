Micromines Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24, Mercatox and Bilaxy. Micromines has a market cap of $40,049.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Crex24 and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

