Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Shares of MU opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

