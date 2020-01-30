Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.48. 11,729,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

