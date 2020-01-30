Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.87.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.53. 27,984,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The stock has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average is $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.