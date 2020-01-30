Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $162.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.87.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.37. 32,410,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

