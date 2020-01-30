Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.87.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $171.53. 27,984,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The firm has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 101,486 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 928,213 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 170,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

