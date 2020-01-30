Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.48. 11,729,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.67. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Microsoft by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 928,213 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 170,810 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 119,328 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

