Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $190.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.48. 11,729,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

