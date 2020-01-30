Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.37.

MSFT opened at $168.04 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

