Microsoft’s (MSFT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $171.53. 27,984,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

