Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $192.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.87.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.37. 32,410,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

