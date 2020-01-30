Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after buying an additional 228,331 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $25,143,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $21,726,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 287,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 211,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 140,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

