Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

MPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

MPB opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

