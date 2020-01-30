Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

