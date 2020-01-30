MidasProtocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,335.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $650,740.00 and approximately $35,335.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,750,000 tokens. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

