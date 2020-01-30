Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.49% of Miller Industries worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

MLR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $34.62. 1,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,673. The stock has a market cap of $401.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.47 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

