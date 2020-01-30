Mindexcoin Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $301,943.00 and $5,386.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

