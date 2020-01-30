MINDOL Price Reaches $2.64 on Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00027912 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market cap of $449.61 million and $2.44 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.01305630 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000757 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

