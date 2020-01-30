MineBee (MB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $830,194.00

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. MineBee has a total market cap of $54.79 million and approximately $830,194.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MineBee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee's official message board is medium.com/minebee. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io.

.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

