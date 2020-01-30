Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $194.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $129,495.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

