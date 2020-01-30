MinexCoin (MNX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,007.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $224,468.00 and approximately $39,007.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Exmo, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03110667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00192460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036484 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003074 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,531,350 coins and its circulating supply is 6,147,011 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

