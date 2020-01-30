Mirai (MRI) Price Tops $0.0006

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $2,042.00 and $599.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020680 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00119636 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000988 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.