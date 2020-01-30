MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Posts Earnings Results

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

MVLY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035. MISSION VY BANC/SH has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MISSION VY BANC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MISSION VY BANC/SH Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

